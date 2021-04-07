WATCH: Police share video of person of interest in NW Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police released a video of a person of interest in a fatal northwest Atlanta shooting and are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying him.
The man seen wearing a long, tan jacket in the video is considered a person of interest in a shooting that left one man dead Friday evening, police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said in a news release. Atlanta police are also interested in identifying the woman seen in the video because she may be a witness, Brown said.
The shooting took place near the corner of Troy Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard about 7 p.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Officers responded to the area for a person shot call and found a man unconscious at the scene.
The victim, identified Saturday as 39-year-old Michael Bowden, was pronounced dead later at a hospital, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting, and police did not share additional updates about the circumstances around Bowden’s death.
Anyone with information about either person seen in the video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477. Tips can also be left anonymously online at www.stopcrimeatl.org.