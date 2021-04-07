WATCH: Police share video of person of interest in NW Atlanta shooting

The shooting took place near the corner of Troy Street and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard about 7 p.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Officers responded to the area for a person shot call and found a man unconscious at the scene.

The victim, identified Saturday as 39-year-old Michael Bowden, was pronounced dead later at a hospital, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting, and police did not share additional updates about the circumstances around Bowden’s death.