WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis

News
Updated Jan 26, 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) —Live video of Tyre Nichols’ funeral from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. Vice president Kamala Harris is in attendance and Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, delivers the eulogy. Ben Crump, a national civil rights attorney who represents the Nichols family, delivers a call to action.

The family of Tyre Nichols plans to lay him to rest on Wednesday, three weeks after he died following a brutal beating by Memphis police after a traffic stop

Watch the live video below:

» 5 Memphis cops charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death

» Memphis officials promise release of video of man’s arrest

» Justice Department investigating Memphis man’s arrest, death

