WATCH LIVE: Fulton DA announces major gang arrests and indictments

Combined ShapeCaption
News
Updated 52 minutes ago

MORE COVERAGE:

» RICO indictment contends gang involvement in Atlanta celebrity home invasions

» ‘We have a gang problem.’ Fulton DA seeks solutions through collaboration

» More arrests made in Sandy Springs celebrity home invasions investigation

» What is RICO? In Context

