WATCH: Dashcam video released in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

The dash camera video shows a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee aggressively accelerating down Piedmont Avenue immediately after striking Ethan McAllister and nearly hitting another pedestrian. McAllister was found critically injured at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a news release.

In the video given to police by a witness, the Grand Cherokee’s license plate number is not visible. Police did not share any other identifying details about the SUV.