WATCH: Dashcam video released in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Witness-supplied dashcam video released by Atlanta police shows a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected in a fatal hit and run.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

News | 12 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New video of a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 28-year-old pedestrian over the weekend has been released by Atlanta police.

The dash camera video shows a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee aggressively accelerating down Piedmont Avenue immediately after striking Ethan McAllister and nearly hitting another pedestrian. McAllister was found critically injured at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said in a news release.

In the video given to police by a witness, the Grand Cherokee’s license plate number is not visible. Police did not share any other identifying details about the SUV.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday in the Lindbergh area near Buckhead, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. In the wake of McAllister’s death, there has been an outpouring of grief from friends and acquaintances. A GoFundMe page created to help pay for his final expenses and support his family has raised more than $60,000 in three days.

