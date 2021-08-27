WATCH: Atlanta police release video of suspect in July shooting downtown

As the suspected shooter brings his scooter to a stop at the corner of the intersection, he appears to be tackled into a telephone pole by the first man in darker clothes. The two separate, then the suspected gunman appears to chase after the other man. He returns with his backpack and leaves the scene in the same direction from which he arrived.

Atlanta police are asking anyone with information on this case or who may know the identity of the suspect to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000. Anyone with information can also contact the APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-5148.