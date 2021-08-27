WATCH: Atlanta police release video of suspect in July shooting downtown

Atlanta police are searching for a man suspected in a shooting that left another man seriously injured last month and have released video footage from the scene.
The man suspected in the shooting can be seen wearing a green shirt, riding a scooter and carrying a backpack in the video. The shooting took place July 30 near the intersection of Pine and Courtland streets downtown, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.
Officers were called to the intersection on reports of a person shot, Brown said. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police did have not released any updated information about his condition.
The video, taken from the dashboard camera of a passing car, shows the victim wearing dark clothes and running across a one-way street downtown. Shortly after he crosses, the second man rides into view on his scooter.
As the suspected shooter brings his scooter to a stop at the corner of the intersection, he appears to be tackled into a telephone pole by the first man in darker clothes. The two separate, then the suspected gunman appears to chase after the other man. He returns with his backpack and leaves the scene in the same direction from which he arrived.
Atlanta police are asking anyone with information on this case or who may know the identity of the suspect to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000. Anyone with information can also contact the APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-5148.