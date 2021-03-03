Warrant: Teen had pipe bomb, guns, 900 doses of LSD at west Cobb home

A Cobb County teenager is behind bars after police discovered a pipe bomb, several guns and more than 900 doses of LSD at his home, authorities said.
The drugs and weapons were seized Monday during a search of Dylan Chapman’s house along Crabapple Place in west Cobb, according to the 18-year-old’s arrest warrant. The search was conducted by the Marietta, Cobb, Smyrna Organized Crime Unit with the assistance of the FBI, police said.
According to the teen’s warrant, police also discovered 16 fluid ounces of THC syrup, seven THC vape cartridges and several guns, including three AK-47s and an AR-15 found in his bedroom. Authorities have not said what led to the search or what Chapman planned to do with the homemade pipe bomb discovered in his home.
“Said accused did procure materials, assemble and possess a pipe bomb located during the execution of a search warrant (at) his residence,” the teen’s warrant reads.
It wasn’t immediately clear Wednesday where Chapman may have gotten the explosives or why the FBI was asked to assist in the search, which occurred in a typically quiet neighborhood near Vaughan Elementary School. An FBI spokesman referred all questions to Cobb County police.
“We understand the public may want answers to the questions you posed, but we don’t have all those answers now and we may not have them fully answered in the future, either,” Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said in response to emailed questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our investigators are continuing to work this case and are grateful for the communication between federal agents and our department.”
A spokesperson for the Cobb County School District confirmed that Chapman is a student, but declined to say which high school he attends or what grade he’s in.
“We are aware of this student’s arrest which did not involve any of our schools, staff or other students,” the district said in a statement.
Chapman faces more than 13 drug and weapons charges in connection with the search, all of which are felonies. He remained held at the Cobb County Jail on Wednesday afternoon without bond, online records show.
