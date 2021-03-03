Warrant: Teen had pipe bomb, guns, 900 doses of LSD at west Cobb home

“We understand the public may want answers to the questions you posed, but we don’t have all those answers now and we may not have them fully answered in the future, either,” Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said in response to emailed questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our investigators are continuing to work this case and are grateful for the communication between federal agents and our department.”

A spokesperson for the Cobb County School District confirmed that Chapman is a student, but declined to say which high school he attends or what grade he’s in.

“We are aware of this student’s arrest which did not involve any of our schools, staff or other students,” the district said in a statement.

Chapman faces more than 13 drug and weapons charges in connection with the search, all of which are felonies. He remained held at the Cobb County Jail on Wednesday afternoon without bond, online records show.

