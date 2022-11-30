Warming stations will open tonight and tomorrow in metro Atlanta

Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates

Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood

Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta

North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee

Those staying in the warming centers must follow DeKalb’s COVID-19 protocols, including masking, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.

A Home for Everyone in DeKalb will also open a cold weather shelter tonight for up to 23 people. Families who would like the service can be referred or reach out by emailing ahomeforeveryoneindekalb@gmail.com or texting 904-825-8035. Individuals must meet at the Sycamore House across from the Decatur library by 7 p.m. but families can come to the Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur, between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. The entrance will be the gym door at the back of the church, next to the dumpsters and parking lot.

The city of Atlanta will open a warming center tonight at 8 p.m. through tomorrow at 8 a.m. at the old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW. A pickup location will be in effect at the Gateway Center, 275 Pryor St. SW.