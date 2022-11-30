Warming stations will open tonight and tomorrow in metro Atlanta

As night temperatures are expected to drop below 35 degrees, Gwinnett and DeKalb counties are opening warming stations tonight and tomorrow, while the city of Atlanta will open one tonight.
Gwinnett’s five warming stations will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. They are heated, with beds and meals. They are located at:
- Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave., bus route 101 I-985
- Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, bus route 10B
- Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd., bus route 35
- Centerville Senior Center, 3025 Bethany Church Road
- Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St., bus route 40
For more information, go to GwinnettOneStop.com or call 770-822-8850.
In DeKalb, the warming centers will open at 8 p.m. today and tomorrow. They are located at:
- Fire Station 3, 100 N. Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates
- Fire Station 4, 4540 Flakes Mill Road, Ellenwood
- Fire Station 6, 2342 Flat Shoals Road, Atlanta
- North DeKalb Senior Center, 3393 Malone Drive, Chamblee
Those staying in the warming centers must follow DeKalb’s COVID-19 protocols, including masking, social distancing and undergoing a temperature check.
A Home for Everyone in DeKalb will also open a cold weather shelter tonight for up to 23 people. Families who would like the service can be referred or reach out by emailing ahomeforeveryoneindekalb@gmail.com or texting 904-825-8035. Individuals must meet at the Sycamore House across from the Decatur library by 7 p.m. but families can come to the Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E. Ponce de Leon Ave. in Decatur, between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m. The entrance will be the gym door at the back of the church, next to the dumpsters and parking lot.
The city of Atlanta will open a warming center tonight at 8 p.m. through tomorrow at 8 a.m. at the old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW. A pickup location will be in effect at the Gateway Center, 275 Pryor St. SW.