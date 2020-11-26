X

Visitation planned for Westlake principal, college professor wife

Ann and Jamar Robinson drowned while on a trip to Puerto Rico.
Ann and Jamar Robinson drowned while on a trip to Puerto Rico.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

News | 43 minutes ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jamar and Ann Robinson drowned Nov. 8 while on vacation in Puerto Rico

Funeral plans have been finalized for a popular high school principal and his college professor wife, according to an Atlanta funeral home.

Jamar and Ann Robinson, both 43, drowned on Nov. 8 while on vacation in Puerto Rico. Jamar Robinson was the principal of Westlake High School. Ann Robinson taught at Georgia State University, where she working on her doctorate degree.

ExploreFulton principal and college professor wife drown in Puerto Rico

Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Masks will be required for those attending.

On Monday, a private service will be held for the family. The 1 p.m. service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website.

The Robinsons are survived by two teenage sons, in addition to numerous other relatives and friends.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.