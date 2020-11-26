Visitation planned for Westlake principal, college professor wife

Funeral plans have been finalized for a popular high school principal and his college professor wife, according to an Atlanta funeral home.
Jamar and Ann Robinson, both 43, drowned on Nov. 8 while on vacation in Puerto Rico. Jamar Robinson was the principal of Westlake High School. Ann Robinson taught at Georgia State University, where she working on her doctorate degree.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the South DeKalb Chapel of Gregory B Levett & Sons Funeral Home. Masks will be required for those attending.
On Monday, a private service will be held for the family. The 1 p.m. service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website.
The Robinsons are survived by two teenage sons, in addition to numerous other relatives and friends.