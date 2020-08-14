Virginia mayor asked to resign for saying Biden would pick ‘Aunt Jemima’ as VP

“The comment you posted has a type of humor that not been appropriate or funny in my lifetime or yours. While a resignation alone will not resolve the systemic subliminal racism that plagues our community, your resignation is imperative as we work towards ending racism in our community,” she wrote in a letter. “You are accountable for your words and decisions as the leader of The Town of Luray and your recent actions have caused me and many citizens to lose faith and confidence in your capacity to effectively and justly serve as Mayor of The Town of Luray.”

Presgraves, 77, said his comments did not reflect what is in his heart, and he did not intend to disparage the Black people in his own community. Luray is a town of less than 5,000 people and is majority white, according to Census data. The town is just about 90 miles from Washington, D.C.

At this week’s council meeting, several residents addressed Presgraves including a 69-year-old resident named Barbara Veney, according to NBC News. Veney, who has both Black and white ancestry, said the mayor’s comments hurt.

“We need somebody with positive thinking that will shape this community. No more dividing,” she said. “In order for us to move on ... I’m asking you today, Mr. Mayor, that you step down in love — because I love you — and do the right thing.”

Another resident, Audre King said he did not think Pregraves intended to be racist, but “in context” the comments were.

Town manager Steve Burke said the council cannot remove the mayor, but the courts could weigh in.

"The residents do have the ability to petition the court for removal of elected officials," Burke told NBC News on Thursday.

The town council voted 5-1 to censure Presgraves for what they described in a statement as "his choice of harmful words posted on social media." Councilwoman Pence voted no, Burke said.

“While the town council affirms the freedom of speech guaranteed by the U.S Constitution, as elected officials, we are held to a higher standard within our communities,” they said. “Statements by public officials have a powerful impact on the community.”