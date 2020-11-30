Viral TikTok video shows how Chick-fil-A nuggets are made

Cracking the code to the magic behind chicken nuggets has been a mystery for years. A Chick-fil-A employee recently blew the minds of TikTok users when the process of making the restaurant’s tasty nuggets was revealed.
With previous ingredient scandals at Taco Bell and McDonald’s, the fast-food industry has been saddled with suspicion on popular fare including burgers, tacos and chicken nuggets. As for Chick-fil-A, the recent TikTok clip about its chicken nugget recipe actually lulled any doubt about the authenticity of one of its most popular items. The original post was made by user dxxdxx7, an employee at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
In the video, the employee, with gloved hands, hoists up the chicken breast to the camera. The employee then dips the chicken in a milk wash. Then, the chicken gets dipped in a mix of flour and seasoning which they call a “seasoned coater” before being sifted and deep-fried in oil.
The video’s overall message: The nuggets are made just how we thought they were.
The original video was deleted, but a food TikTok account called @foodies has reposted it.
@foodies
AT LEAST THE MEAT IS ✨REAL✨ #foodies (via @dxxdxx7 )♬ Spongebob - Dante9k
Commenters seemed pleased to find that one of America’s fast-food chains has a very straightforward cooking process for its menu items.
“Real chicken? Big flex,” one commenter joked on TikTok.
Another wrote: “Honestly I was scared to watch this because these nuggets are life!! But I am so relieved they are actually made from scratch!”
User dxxdxx7 promised to post more behind-the-scenes Chick-fil-A content in the future, having already shared a few other glimpses of the kitchen.