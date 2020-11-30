Viral TikTok video shows how Chick-fil-A nuggets are made

With previous ingredient scandals at Taco Bell and McDonald’s, the fast-food industry has been saddled with suspicion on popular fare including burgers, tacos and chicken nuggets. As for Chick-fil-A, the recent TikTok clip about its chicken nugget recipe actually lulled any doubt about the authenticity of one of its most popular items. The original post was made by user dxxdxx7, an employee at a Chick-fil-A restaurant.

In the video, the employee, with gloved hands, hoists up the chicken breast to the camera. The employee then dips the chicken in a milk wash. Then, the chicken gets dipped in a mix of flour and seasoning which they call a “seasoned coater” before being sifted and deep-fried in oil.