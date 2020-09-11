Chick-fil-A will introduce 3 new menu items this fall

The popular metro Atlanta chain will introduce three new items on Monday at locations across the country. For chocolate lovers, the restaurant has a new dessert offering, the Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and for the chocolate caffeine kick, the seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew. A new beverage, the specialty-grade THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee, will also add some flare to the beverage menu.

“We are always looking to add fun and flavorful offerings to our menu, and these new dessert and snack options make perfect additions as we enter the fall season,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. “We received positive responses when we tested the Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew in select markets last year, and we hope our customers will be as excited as we are to have these sweet treats join our menu nationwide.”