Chick-fil-A will introduce 3 new menu items this fall

Fall is coming, and Chick-fil-A has a sweet way to usher it in.
The popular metro Atlanta chain will introduce three new items on Monday at locations across the country. For chocolate lovers, the restaurant has a new dessert offering, the Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and for the chocolate caffeine kick, the seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew. A new beverage, the specialty-grade THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee, will also add some flare to the beverage menu.
“We are always looking to add fun and flavorful offerings to our menu, and these new dessert and snack options make perfect additions as we enter the fall season,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement. “We received positive responses when we tested the Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Mocha Cream Cold Brew in select markets last year, and we hope our customers will be as excited as we are to have these sweet treats join our menu nationwide.”
According to the Chick-fil-A Chicken Wire, several customers have advocated for more dessert options on the menu. The Chocolate Fudge Brownie, made from semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter along with fudgy chunks, answers that call.
For the morning pick-me-up, THRIVE Farmers Hot Coffee, a specialty-grade, custom blend combines coffee beans grown in Central and South America, can offer some new flavor for customers. The new Mocha Cream Cold Brew will come along just in time for the cooler weather. It was previously tested at restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming.
“Served over ice, our new Mocha Cream Cold Brew is a delicious swirl of cold-brewed coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate-flavored syrup,” according to a statement. “It’s the perfect morning boost, mid-afternoon pick-me-up, or end-of-day treat.”
All three items are set for introduction on Monday at restaurants nationwide.