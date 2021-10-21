ajc logo
X

VIDEO: Marietta police mandate jiu-jitsu training to counter brutality allegations

Caption
Marietta Police Maj. Jake King talks about bringing the art of jiu-jitsu to his department to help better equip officers in the field. Video by Ryon Horne

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top