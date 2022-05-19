ajc logo
X

Kenny Leon comes home to Atlanta for new musical, 'Trading Places'

caption arrowCaption
Theater director Kenny Leon talks about his new project "Trading Places," which is premiering at the Alliance Theatre. Video by Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top