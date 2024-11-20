error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder

See the moment Jose Ibarra was found guilty in killing of Laken Riley

Jose Ibarra was found guilty of murder for the killing of nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus in February.

AJC |1 hour ago

Top safety tips for driving in bad weather

Georgia House minority leader calls efforts to remove Democratic chair "distasteful"

Newly elected Georgia State House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugely says it's "distasteful" Sen. Ossoff would call for Nikema Williams to step aside as Dem chair.

Politically Georgia’s Bill Nigut announces retirement

Politically Georgia’s Bill Nigut announces he will retire on Jan. 31 after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president.

Fast facts on the Atlanta Christkindl Market

Former Georgia Senator supports Matt Gaetz as Trump’s pick for attorney general

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler tells Politically Georgia, she believes President-Elect Donald Trump has made strong picks for his cabinet.

Stressed over the election? Here's what to do

Dan Harris, the author of the New York Times bestseller "10% Happier," shares how we can manage stress and find common ground in the wake of the election.