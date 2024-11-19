error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Breaking: Young Thug: Prosecutors rest their case in Georgia’s longest trial

Georgia House minority leader calls efforts to remove Democratic chair "distasteful"

Georgia's newly elected House minority leader Carolyn Hugely says it's "distasteful" for Sen. Ossoff to call for Nikema Williams to step aside as Democratic chair.

Politically Georgia’s Bill Nigut announces retirement

Politically Georgia’s Bill Nigut announces he will retire on Jan. 31 after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president.

6 winter festivals you should check out this season

Fast facts on the Atlanta Christkindl Market

WATCH: Keeping up with Steady Betty

Betty Lindberg, who is just about to turn 100, has her own cheering section at the AJC Peachtree Road Race as she prepares for her 35th appearance

Stressed over the election? Here's what to do

Dan Harris, the author of the New York Times bestseller "10% Happier," shares how we can manage stress and find common ground in the wake of the election.

Geoff Duncan on Trump’s return to the White House: “Let's give him a shot”

Geoff Duncan speaks to the AJC's Politically Georgia about Trump's second term and his willingness to give him a chance.

EVs at center of tow yard fire engulfing up to 75 cars

DeKalb County fire crews battled a massive blaze at a tow yard just outside Lithonia. Officials believe that a hybrid or electric vehicle could be to blame.