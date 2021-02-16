VIDEO: Truck slides sideways down hill on slick road near Nashville

A man in Franklin, Tennessee, wound up on a slippery slope while attempting to drive in inclement weather Monday.
The wintry weather in places including Tennessee, North Carolina and Texas has led to deaths, power outages and even more restrictive circumstances for those quarantining in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
In metro Nashville, freezing rain and snow have kept many locals inside, but some, including Adam Schwegman, had to leave their homes despite the weather. The Franklin dad was headed to pick up his daughter from a sleepover before he became a victim of the black ice that has blanketed most of the area roads this week, according to CNN.
The dad said the Nest video that captured his slide down the hill near his home did not show the thick sheet of ice on the street. He estimated that his Ford pickup slid about 150 yards before it came to a stop.
He feared it would crash, but he said he remained cool as the ice took him for a ride. Once the truck stopped, he was able to drive slowly and carefully to snag his daughter from her friend’s house. When the man returned home with his daughter, he told CNN that he learned his lesson and parked at the bottom of the hill.
Tennessee continues to see freezing temperatures. Like millions of others in Southern states, Nashville-area residents have been advised to stay off the roads the last few days. A massive winter storm will spread from the southern Plains to the Northeast through Tuesday, with snow, sleet and freezing rain in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. Those in the path of the storm can expect power outages, travel disruptions and some may see large snow accumulations.
“A large swath of 6 to 12 inches of snow is forecast from the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes to northern New England,” the NWS wrote. “South of the heavy snow axis, freezing rain is expected to cause a plethora of problems with over a tenth of an inch of ice in the forecast from far east Texas northeastward to southern New England.”