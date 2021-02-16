VIDEO: Truck slides sideways down hill on slick road near Nashville

He feared it would crash, but he said he remained cool as the ice took him for a ride. Once the truck stopped, he was able to drive slowly and carefully to snag his daughter from her friend’s house. When the man returned home with his daughter, he told CNN that he learned his lesson and parked at the bottom of the hill.

Tennessee continues to see freezing temperatures. Like millions of others in Southern states, Nashville-area residents have been advised to stay off the roads the last few days. A massive winter storm will spread from the southern Plains to the Northeast through Tuesday, with snow, sleet and freezing rain in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. Those in the path of the storm can expect power outages, travel disruptions and some may see large snow accumulations.

“A large swath of 6 to 12 inches of snow is forecast from the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes to northern New England,” the NWS wrote. “South of the heavy snow axis, freezing rain is expected to cause a plethora of problems with over a tenth of an inch of ice in the forecast from far east Texas northeastward to southern New England.”