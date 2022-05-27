Video: Surgeon general warns of health care burnout

Combined Shape Caption

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned of ‘crisis’ level health care burnout.Murthy visited Grady Hospital during a stop in Atlanta on May 26..Murthy said the strain brought by COVID also explains why 1 in 5 doctors and 2 in 5 nurses say they plan to leave the profession.Murthy said he hears the word “trauma” used, again and again, to describe the past two years for health workers."It’s a question of living up to our moral responsibility to take care of people who have been there to take care of us,” Murthy said