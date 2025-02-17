News

Delta plane upside down after crash landing at Toronto airport

A Delta Air Lines regional jet crashed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon. There were no fatalities reported, according to Delta, and as of Monday evening a cause was unknown. All 80 people on board were evacuated, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. Constable Sarah Patten with Peel Regional Police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that two people were taken to a trauma center for their injuries and “a few” went to local hospitals, but she did not know the exact total nor the extent of their injuries.The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is in charge of the incident investigation, with assistance from the NTSB. Footage: AP via CTV

0:30