Delta plane upside down after crash landing at Toronto airport

A Delta Air Lines regional jet crashed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon. There were no fatalities reported, according to Delta, and as of Monday evening a cause was unknown. All 80 people on board were evacuated, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. Constable Sarah Patten with Peel Regional Police confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that two people were taken to a trauma center for their injuries and “a few” went to local hospitals, but she did not know the exact total nor the extent of their injuries.The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is in charge of the incident investigation, with assistance from the NTSB. Footage: AP via CTV

AJC |1 hour ago
1,600-pound great white shark discovered off coasts of Georgia and Florida

A research group tracks a great white shark off the coasts of Georgia and Florida. (Footage: AJC | Ocearch | WRAL News | WSB-TV Sources: USA Today | Ocearch)

Class is in session at TikTok's first HBCU: #HillmanTok

Footage: AJC | Netflix/NBC/"A Different World" | YT/Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM | TikTok/numberloverchick, pharmunique_ , jmlakl, magikal_wombman, afamstudies

Egg-flation is hitting Waffle House. Here's why

The new fifty-cent surcharge on eggs at Waffle House is part of a larger trend across America. (Credits: USDA|USBLS|CNN; Additional Photos: Adobe Stock|AP)

Why "Captain America" star Anthony Mackie loved filming in Atlanta

Anthony Mackie says filming Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Brave New World" was his favorite experience in the city. Additional Footage: Marvel Studios

