Man, self-proclaimed ‘witch,’ charged with kidnapping in missing Georgia mom case

“Leila’s separation from her son is completely out of character,” FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George Piro said. “Her family and others in our community are very concerned about her safety and well-being.”

Leila Cavett remains missing after her son was found wandering alone last weekend in a Florida parking lot. Image Miramar, Fla., police Credit: Image Miramar, Florida police Credit: Image Miramar, Florida police

According to the complaint, Ryan said Cavett met him at a gas station in Hollywood on July 25 before heading to the beach with the toddler in Ryan's gold Lexus. He said that when they returned to the gas station, they parked at the pumps and she and Kamdyn then got into a vehicle with several Black males. That was around 2:30 a.m. on July 26. Her vehicle was found July 28 in Hollywood.

Investigators said surveillance video from the gas station doesn't show Ryan's car at the pump. It also doesn't show Cavett or the toddler getting into a vehicle.

Later that morning, the child was found in the apartment complex parking lot in nearby Miramar, police said.

Surveillance video shows Ryan's car in front of the apartment complex in the minutes before a woman found the boy wandering and called police when she couldn't find his mother, the complaint said.

Video from the gas station shows Ryan’s car leaving the gas station around 8:15 a.m. that morning and returning at 8:38 a.m., which is about the time the child was found.

Investigators said Ryan had been using a debit card to buy extra-strength odor eliminator, extra-large garbage bags and duct tape at the gas station and a Walmart store, court document show.

A federal search warrant executed on Ryan's phone shows that he had made various Google searches, including “What day does commercial garbage pickup for Hollywood, Florida?” and “Does bleach and alcohol make chloroform?”

Law enforcement also recovered shovels with small droplets of a red substance on them. The complaint also said several employee at the gas station were interviewed by investigators. One recognized Ryan, and had seen him near the trash bin. Another employee remembered seeing women's clothing and children's toys in the trash and recognized a pair of floral pants worn by Cavett, the complaint said.

In video footage obtained by law enforcement, Ryan was spotted parking his vehicle near the trash bin on July 26.

In a rambling 51-minute video posted on Facebook Aug. 9, a man who appears to be Ryan says he was the last person to see Cavett, adding that he had helped her at a time she was homeless.

“We have a missing woman, and I gave the police everything that I know,” he says in the video.

A lawyer for Ryan is not listed on court records. The child remains in state custody. Cavett’s family is in Alabama.