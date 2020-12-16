Video released of suspect in armed robbery at Dollar General in Buford

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office released a short clip of an armed robbery at a Buford business Friday evening in the hopes that it’ll lead to an arrest, authorities said.
Deputies, as well as Flowery Branch and Gainesville police officers, responded to the incident at the Dollar General store near the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Ga. 347 around 9:30 p.m., sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth previously said.
In the surveillance video, the suspect is seen walking into the store wearing black shoes, khaki pants, a black shirt with a Star Wars graphic design and a white face mask.
Two women who work at the store told deputies the man held them at gunpoint and “robbed them of an undisclosed amount of the store’s cash while inside of the business,” Booth said. The women weren’t injured.
The victims described the man as being between 25 and 30 years old with a buzz haircut.
Anyone with information on the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (770) 533-7687.
