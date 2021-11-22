VIDEO: Gun discharge puts airport security in spotlight

A gun went off Saturday in Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, panicking travelers and delaying flights.On Sunday, travelers were reminded of the safety precautions with “No Weapons Beyond This Point” signage.The airport was filled with long lines snaking their way to the security checkpoints.A spokesman said the airport is “in the process of determining what worked well and what needs improvement in our response to Saturday’s incident.”.Hartsfield-Jackson led all U.S. airports in the number of firearms recovered at security checkpoints in the first nine months of the year