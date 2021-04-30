Victim, suspect identified in ‘senseless’ traffic death during GSP chase in DeKalb

The driver of the Rogue has been identified as Eugene Goodson, who now faces a long list of charges. According to jail records, Goodson has been charged with counts of felony murder, first-degree vehicular homicide, fleeing from police, reckless driving, speeding, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

The Rogue was initially pulled over on I-20 East before speeding away and exiting onto Glenwood Avenue, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The Rogue then turned onto Candler Road and attempted to cut through a parking lot at the intersection with McAfee Road.