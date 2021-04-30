Victim, suspect identified in ‘senseless’ traffic death during GSP chase in DeKalb

After fleeing from a traffic stop for a suspected seatbelt violation, a man is facing murder charges, among others, related to a crash that killed an innocent bystander.
William Johnson, 60, was waiting to make a left turn at the intersection of Candler and McAfee roads Sunday when his Toyota Camry was broadsided by a black Nissan Rogue fleeing from a state trooper, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The driver of the Rogue has been identified as Eugene Goodson, who now faces a long list of charges. According to jail records, Goodson has been charged with counts of felony murder, first-degree vehicular homicide, fleeing from police, reckless driving, speeding, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.
The Rogue was initially pulled over on I-20 East before speeding away and exiting onto Glenwood Avenue, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. The Rogue then turned onto Candler Road and attempted to cut through a parking lot at the intersection with McAfee Road.
Surveillance video shows the Rogue speeding wildly through the parking lot, tilting sideways onto its two right wheels after hitting a curb before slamming into the left side of Johnson’s Camry on McAfee Road.
“It was very senseless,” Larry Turner, a longtime friend of Johnson’s, told Channel 2. “I lost a brother.”
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, the Georgia State Patrol said. Goodson, the driver of the Rogue, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail Sunday night, where he remains without bond, according to jail records.