Cops: Driver flees traffic stop on I-20, causes fatal DeKalb crash

The person killed in the multivehicle crash and the suspect who fled from the state trooper and was eventually taken into custody have not been identified by the Georgia State Patrol.

The incident began when a state trooper pulled over a black Nissan Rogue on I-20 East for a traffic violation, the GSP said. The Rogue pulled to the shoulder and stopped at first, then fled down the highway, leading the state trooper into a pursuit.