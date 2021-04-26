Cops: Driver flees traffic stop on I-20, causes fatal DeKalb crash

A driver was killed Sunday in DeKalb County after being hit by another driver who was fleeing a traffic stop, officials said.
The person killed in the multivehicle crash and the suspect who fled from the state trooper and was eventually taken into custody have not been identified by the Georgia State Patrol.
The incident began when a state trooper pulled over a black Nissan Rogue on I-20 East for a traffic violation, the GSP said. The Rogue pulled to the shoulder and stopped at first, then fled down the highway, leading the state trooper into a pursuit.
The driver of the Rogue exited onto Glenwood Avenue and turned right onto Candler Road, the GSP said. While the Rogue cut through a parking lot from Candler Road to McAfee Road, a Toyota Camry was waiting at the intersection in the left turn lane.
The Rogue hit the Camry, pushing it into a Ford F-150, which then hit several other vehicles, the GSP said. The driver of the Camry was fatally injured, according to the GSP.
No law enforcement officers or patrol vehicles were involved in the wreck.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.