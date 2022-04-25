U.S. Wants Russia , To Remain Weakened, , Says Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.U.S. Wants Russia , To Remain Weakened, , Says Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin made the comments after both he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in person in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it can’t do the kinds of things that it has done in invading Ukraine, Lloyd Austin, U.S. secretary of defense, via The Wall Street Journal.In addition, more U.S. aid was pledged to assist Ukrainian fighters in their battles against the Russian invasion.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered a succinct assessment of the war.Russia is failing, Ukraine is succeeding, Antony Blinken, U.S. secretary of state, via The Wall Street Journal.Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the support of the Biden administration for his nation's fight.Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the support of the Biden administration for his nation's fight.I would like to thank President Biden personally and on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people for his leadership in supporting Ukraine, for his personal clear position, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine,via The Wall Street Journal.The meeting over the weekend was not without risks for the high-level U.S. officials and President Zelenskyy.Austin offered an assessment of the chances of a victorious Ukraine and of President Zelenskyy's focus.We believe that they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support, Lloyd Austin, U.S. secretary of defense, via The Wall Street Journal.While he’s grateful for all the things we’re doing, he’s also focused on what he thinks he’ll need next in order to be successful, Lloyd Austin, U.S. secretary of defense, via The Wall Street Journal.A senior U.S. State Department official told members of the press that the expectations are that Putin may choose to accelerate.I suspect that May is going to be very much in his mind in wanting to show something, so we fully anticipate that he’s going to press the accelerator the best he can, Senior U.S. State Department official, via The Wall Street Journal.We’re trying to be prepared for everything, Senior U.S. State Department official, via The Wall Street Journal