U.S. reports record 3,157 coronavirus deaths in day

There are multiple reports around the country of health care workers forced to use alternate care sites such as parking garages to treat patients.

CBS reports there are 66% more people hospitalized now than there were during the first peak in April, when the first shortage of hospital beds became apparent in large cities across the country.

Staffing shortages are also an issue, with more than 1,000 hospitals nationally struggling to meet the heavy demand, according to the network.

“The reality is, December, January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation — largely because of the stress that’s going to put on our health care system,” Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Wednesday during a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event.

He also predicted that U.S. virus deaths, which are now around 273,000, could approach 450,000 by February.