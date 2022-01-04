US Reports More Than , 1 Million New Daily COVID-19 Cases, Amid Omicron Surge.According to Johns Hopkins University, 1,082,549 new COVID-19 cases were documented on Jan. 3.Delayed reporting due to the holiday weekend may have contributed to the record single-day tally.Still, the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows America currently has the highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases worldwide.As of Jan. 3, that seven-day average is 480,273.The Department of Health and Human Services reports about 98,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with coronavirus. .For the week ending Jan. 3, there was an average of 1,200 daily coronavirus-related deaths. .Omicron continues to be the dominant COVID-19 strain at this time, though it is thought to cause less severe infections.While some studies suggest our current vaccines aren't as effective against Omicron, three doses appear to increase protection