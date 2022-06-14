US on track to break 100s of temperature records

Combined Shape Caption

U.S. on track to break, 100s of temperature records, amid heatwave.Much of the United States experienced its 11th day in a row of record heat on May 17. .Highs were 15 and 25 degrees above average, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s to low-100s across the Southern Plains.Highs were 15 and 25 degrees above average, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s to low-100s across the Southern Plains.Dallas, Amarillo, San Antonio,and Roswell, New Mexico, all reached record high temperatures.Dallas, Amarillo, San Antonio,and Roswell, New Mexico, all reached record high temperatures.As the heat wave spreads east, record highs are expected across the Southeast in cities like Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida.As the heat wave spreads east, record highs are expected across the Southeast in cities like Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, and Orlando, Florida.According to NBC, 100s of daily record highs could be tallied across the United States by the end of the week