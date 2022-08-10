US birth rate trended only slightly upward in 2021

Combined Shape Caption

Birth rate in the United States trended , only slightly upward in 2021.The speculative baby boom many foresaw from the pandemic has not come to fruition.After rates plummeted in the first year of the pandemic, 2021 saw only a slight increase in births.Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 2021 was the first time the U.S. birth rate increased in seven years.On average, births in the United States have dropped by 2% since 2014