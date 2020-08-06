Upset over $5, man sets off fireworks at Georgia home, deputies say

Deputies who responded to the residence around 8:10 p.m. could see smoke coming from the home and shattered glass from the front door, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anna Lewis said Thursday in a news release. The Monroe County Fire Department put out the blaze and ensured the scene was safe.

Residents of the home told deputies that Grant was upset about $5 that was missing and confronted them, Lewis said. The residents told deputies they asked Grant to leave, but he tried to start a fight instead, according to the release. Moments later, they heard fireworks going off outside, Lewis said.