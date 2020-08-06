Upset over $5, man sets off fireworks at Georgia home, deputies say

A Monroe County man got more than he bargained for after a dispute over $5 led to charges of arson and aggravated assault on Wednesday.
Shakeem Grant of Forsyth ultimately surrendered to authorities after sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Old Rumble Road in response to a fire and domestic dispute. He is charged with first-degree arson, second-degree criminal damage to property and six counts of aggravated assault, all felonies.
Deputies who responded to the residence around 8:10 p.m. could see smoke coming from the home and shattered glass from the front door, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anna Lewis said Thursday in a news release. The Monroe County Fire Department put out the blaze and ensured the scene was safe.
Residents of the home told deputies that Grant was upset about $5 that was missing and confronted them, Lewis said. The residents told deputies they asked Grant to leave, but he tried to start a fight instead, according to the release. Moments later, they heard fireworks going off outside, Lewis said.
Grant, who was not at the scene when deputies arrived, later turned himself in at the Monroe County Jail. Bond has not been set, jail records show.
