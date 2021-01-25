UPDATE: Therapist accused of molesting autistic student turns himself in

Jerel McGary, 25, of Kennesaw, surrendered Monday afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on counts of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy, online jail records show.

McGary, who worked with the 13-year-old boy on a one-on-one basis, is accused of assaulting his student dozens of times, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. According to jail records, the charges stem from incidents that took place in October.