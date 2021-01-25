UPDATE: Therapist accused of molesting autistic student turns himself in

A behavioral therapist accused of sexually abusing an autistic boy who was his student has turned himself in to Johns Creek police.
Jerel McGary, 25, of Kennesaw, surrendered Monday afternoon, according to Channel 2 Action News. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail on counts of aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy, online jail records show.
McGary, who worked with the 13-year-old boy on a one-on-one basis, is accused of assaulting his student dozens of times, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. According to jail records, the charges stem from incidents that took place in October.
The boy’s mother, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 2 that she called McGary’s employer, Academy ABA in Roswell, after her son revealed the alleged abuse. She said the company’s owner had asked her not to go to the police, but the owner denies that. The owner told Channel 2 that McGary passed a background check, but that he no longer works for the company.
McGary remains in the Fulton jail and has not been granted bond.
AJC.com has reached out to Johns Creek police for more information.