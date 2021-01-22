Therapist sought, accused of sexually abusing boy with autism

Johns Creek police are searching for a behavioral therapist accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old boy with autism.
Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that arrest warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Jerel McGary, who remained on the run Thursday evening and may have gone into hiding.
The boy’s mother, who asked not to be identified, told the news station that McGary worked for Roswell-based Academy ABA and was assigned to help her son in a one-on-one role in their home. She was told McGary had years of experience and that he came highly recommended.
“My son has severe autism, and he’s very smart,” she said. “But his behaviors get in his way and this type of school works on his behaviors.”
After their first session together, however, the woman said her son didn’t want to work with McGary again and that he started acting out.
“He hated him. He was crying and didn’t want to go anywhere with him,” she said. “And I thought it was because it was such a hard workload.”
Last month, the teen confided in his parents that McGary had sexually abused him dozens of times, Johns Creek police said.
The mother reached out to the owner of Academy ABA, who reportedly told her not to call the police, authorities said. Instead, the owner suspended McGary from work and contacted the Division of Family and Children Services, Channel 2 reported. The owner denied telling the woman not to go to the cops but told Channel 2 that McGary no longer works for the company.
He also said McGary passed a background check before being hired.
“I’m fearful he’s going to hurt more people while he’s out there,” the teen’s mother said. “He needs to get caught and go to jail.”
Police are asking anyone with information on McGary’s whereabouts to come forward.
Credit: WSBTV Videos