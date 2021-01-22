Therapist sought, accused of sexually abusing boy with autism

“He hated him. He was crying and didn’t want to go anywhere with him,” she said. “And I thought it was because it was such a hard workload.”

Last month, the teen confided in his parents that McGary had sexually abused him dozens of times, Johns Creek police said.

The mother reached out to the owner of Academy ABA, who reportedly told her not to call the police, authorities said. Instead, the owner suspended McGary from work and contacted the Division of Family and Children Services, Channel 2 reported. The owner denied telling the woman not to go to the cops but told Channel 2 that McGary no longer works for the company.

He also said McGary passed a background check before being hired.

“I’m fearful he’s going to hurt more people while he’s out there,” the teen’s mother said. “He needs to get caught and go to jail.”

Police are asking anyone with information on McGary’s whereabouts to come forward.