Update: Metro Atlanta men continue hike up Mount Kilimanjaro

Kilimanjaro - at 19,341 feet above sea level, is one of the Seven Summits, among the highest peaks in the world.

It was Thomas’s idea to hike up Mount Kilimanjaro, an idea that Moody readily accepted.

“The funny part in altitude is that you breathe heavier but my heart rate is around 125,” he wrote. “Mentally, I think I am going harder than I am because my breathing is heavy but heart is low.”

He said he is learning a lot about himself to “keep growing as a man...I already won...just trying this at 66.”

Thomas is 66 as well and both are grandfathers. You can track their progress on Garmin.

The hike is set to end on Jan. 24.