Union City brothers sentenced to federal prison for gun trafficking

“(Antonio) Turrentine knew which of the guns had been reported stolen, and he advised the informant to ‘ship’ those particular weapons out-of-state,” he said.

Between August 2019 and January 2020, the two men sold 32 guns to the informant. Occasionally, the brothers also sold marijuana and methamphetamine during the exchanges, Pak said.

Both men were carrying loaded semi-automatic pistols at the time of their arrests, Pak said. They also had a pound of marijuana hidden in a Girl Scouts cookie box.

Antonio Turrentine pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license and possessing firearms after having been convicted of a felony. On July 29, a federal judge sentenced him to 10 years behind bars and three years of supervised release.

Dominique Turrentine pleaded guilty to unlicensed firearms dealing. On Thursday, he was sentenced to three years and six months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.