Tyler Perry, T. D. Jakes to buy remaining Fort Mac land

Separately, megachurch pastor T. D. Jakes struck a deal to acquire about 95 of the remaining acres, where he wants to pursue his own development project in affordable and workforce housing. The Fort McPherson Implementing Local Redevelopment Authority approved the deals Thursday, according to a press release. All available property at the 488-acre former base, which closed in 2011, is now sold or under contract.

Financial details, such as the purchase price, were not disclosed for either transaction. The authority did not say when the sales are expected to close.