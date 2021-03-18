Pastor T.D. Jakes in talks to buy big slice of Fort Mac property

Megachurch pastor and author T.D. Jakes is in talks to purchase 132 acres at the former Fort McPherson.
The property is one of the last remaining undeveloped portions of the 488-acre former U.S. Army base, which closed in 2011 and is located in the Oakland City neighborhood southwest of downtown.
Filmmaker Tyler Perry owns 330 acres, where his production company operates studios for film and television projects.
Jakes is founder and senior pastor at The Potter’s House Church in Dallas, Texas.
Atlanta developer Stephen Macauley previously worked with Fort Mac to redevelop portions of the site that remain undeveloped and not owned by Perry, but Macauley exited the project in November 2019.
That undeveloped area of the fort, which includes more acreage than what Jakes may acquire, is under control of the Fort Mac LRA, also known as the McPherson Implementing Local Redevelopment Authority.
Jakes’ real estate development company entered into a 45-day negotiation period with the Fort Mac LRA, according to a Thursday news release. Jakes plans to develop the property, though his specific plans were not disclosed.
Jakes said in the release that he formed the company, T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, to “positively impact communities and stimulating wealth development” and to “focus on economic development, job training and creation, and educational enrichment.”
He could not be reached for additional comment.
Perry is not involved with Jakes on discussions for the 132-acre tract, according to a person close to the filmmaker. But Perry is interested in acquiring a separate 31-acre site at Fort Mac to build an entertainment complex, the person added.
Perry in 2019 had his eye on buying the remaining acreage at Fort Mac that he didn’t already own. But the Fort Mac LRA later sold about 12 acres of the property to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to build a lab.
-J. Scott Trubey contributed to this report.