Pastor T.D. Jakes in talks to buy big slice of Fort Mac property

That undeveloped area of the fort, which includes more acreage than what Jakes may acquire, is under control of the Fort Mac LRA, also known as the McPherson Implementing Local Redevelopment Authority.

Jakes’ real estate development company entered into a 45-day negotiation period with the Fort Mac LRA, according to a Thursday news release. Jakes plans to develop the property, though his specific plans were not disclosed.

Jakes said in the release that he formed the company, T.D. Jakes Real Estate Ventures, to “positively impact communities and stimulating wealth development” and to “focus on economic development, job training and creation, and educational enrichment.”

He could not be reached for additional comment.

Perry is not involved with Jakes on discussions for the 132-acre tract, according to a person close to the filmmaker. But Perry is interested in acquiring a separate 31-acre site at Fort Mac to build an entertainment complex, the person added.

Perry in 2019 had his eye on buying the remaining acreage at Fort Mac that he didn’t already own. But the Fort Mac LRA later sold about 12 acres of the property to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to build a lab.

-J. Scott Trubey contributed to this report.