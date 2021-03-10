Tucker passes ‘urban camping’ ordinance to curb homelessness

During Monday’s City Council meeting, a Tucker resident thanked city leaders for the extra edits to the ordinance, but he still worried that it will harm homeless individuals.

The resident, Don Anderson, said the ordinance might not “avoid the situation where a referral simply goes to a waiting list and puts the homeless person in the position to move without having another alternative.”

Councilwoman Ann Lerner said she didn’t want the ordinance or city police to potentially restrict shelters or referral agencies from doing their jobs, adding that they best know how to address those potential occupancy issues. Lerner also said there were plenty of vacant beds in homeless shelters before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Before COVID last January when the homeless Census count was done in metro Atlanta, there were 600 empty beds,” she said. “Any given night, there can be availability — when one (shelter) is full, others are not.”

