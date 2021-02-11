Tucker City Council seeks to curb homelessness with DeKalb County partnership

Tucker’s Mayor and City Council held a virtual meeting on Monday, Feb. 8, discussing and deciding on several issues via Zoom, according to a press release.
The biggest of the issues discussed was an ordinance on “urban camping”. This ordinance would seek to curb homelessness in Tucker by forging a partnership between the City and DeKalb County Police to offer resources and assistance to those camped out on public property. It mirrors efforts which have passed in surrounding cities including Brookhaven, Chamblee and Dunwoody. After extensive debate, Council decided to further discuss the issue at a future work session.
Council took action on a handful of other items:
Three members were reappointed to the City’s Zoning Board of Appeals. Jason Burton, Bob Espy and Neil Stubblefield were reappointed to serve two year terms into 2023.
Council adopted a resolution to update staff users on the Georgia Fund One Account.
Finally, they passed a resolution to name two Tucker parks in honor of community leaders who recently passed away. The property formerly known as Smoke Rise Bath & Racquet Club will now be known as Rosenfeld Park after City Councilman Bill Rosenfeld. Smoke Rise Park will now be known as Probst Park after Bill Probst, the architect of Tucker’s Smoke Rise community.
Infornation: tuckerga.gov