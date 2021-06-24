ajc logo
Tucker man arrested on murder charge in connection with March shooting

By Caroline Silva, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

A DeKalb County man has been arrested and charged with murder after investigators linked him to a deadly March shooting in Decatur.

Jordan Rashaan Permenter, 26, of Tucker, is accused of malice murder related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Ashanti Nigel Gray, DeKalb Sheriff Melody Maddox said in a news release.

The shooting took place March 20 on Hampton Park Road in Decatur. Investigators believe Permenter fatally shot Gray in the neck and face, Maddox said. Police have not released any further details about the incident.

Permenter was taken into custody without incident in Ellenwood Wednesday, Maddox said. He was booked into the Dekalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

