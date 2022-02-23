Trump’s , social media app launches.Trump’s , social media app launches.One year after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, Donald Trump's Truth Social app launched on Feb. 21.One year after being banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, Donald Trump's Truth Social app launched on Feb. 21.A limited number of preorder subscribers were able to download the app from the Apple App Store.Some subscribers weren't able to access the platform and were placed on a waiting list. .They will be able to access the app in the next 10 days.Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist. We love you, Statement, via Truth Social.Next month, Truth Social is expected to be available to anyone who wants to download it.The former president hopes the platform will attract supporters as he hints at once again running for the nation's highest office.Fellow Republicans celebrated Trump's return to social media and used the launch to encourage contributions toward their own election efforts.After over A YEAR of muzzling by the Liberal Big Tech Tyrants: TRUMP. IS. BACK, Kevin McCarthy, GOP House Minority Leader, via fundraising email obtained by AP News.AP News reports Truth Social was the number one free app in America on the morning of Feb. 21