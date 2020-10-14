Trump to hold town hall in Florida at same time as Biden event

President Donald Trump will answer questions from Florida voters in a televised outdoor town hall Thursday in Miami — at the same time as a similar event held by Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The competing campaign stops have taken the place of a second presidential debate that was canceled last week after Trump refused to participate in a virtual match, calling it “ridiculous.”
Trump’s hourlong town hall at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami will begin at 8 p.m. and be moderated by “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, according to NBC, the network airing the event.
Meanwhile, Biden’s town hall in Philadelphia, which will be moderated by George Stephanopoulos, will air on ABC at the same time as Trump’s but will run for 90 minutes.
Florida is a critical battleground state for Trump, who is trailing Biden by significant margins nationally and in key swing states with the election less than three weeks away.
Biden made a stop in the state earlier this week.
Trump has returned to holding large campaign rallies this week after doctors cleared him for public events following his recovery from the coronavirus at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The final debate between the candidates is scheduled Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.