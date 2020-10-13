Shaq explains why he voted for the first time this year

This summer, the Papa John’s owner also partnered with former first lady Michelle Obama on her voting initiative, When We All Vote. He did not specify who he voted for in the election.

“I’m not saying I will never endorse anybody. I’m just not going to talk about it,” O’Neal said at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year event in New York City.

Current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is also part of the voting effort.

Obama’s When We All Vote and James' More Than A Vote are teaming to provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support at early voting sites around the country Oct. 18-31.

“Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot, and with only 21 days until Election Day, making your plan to vote early is critical,” Mrs. Obama said Tuesday in a statement to The Associated Press. “It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can’t leave anyone behind.”