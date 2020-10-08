UPDATE: 2nd debate in doubt; Trump rejects new virtual format, Biden agrees

The Trump campaign later confirmed the president would not participate and would hold a rally instead.

“We’ll pass on this sad excuse to bail out Joe Biden and do a rally instead.” pic.twitter.com/nNjJaUT4Ar — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 8, 2020

According to the commission, the debate’s format would have remained that of a town hall, with moderator Steve Scully of C-SPAN and participants at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in Miami.

The debate was set for Thursday, Oct. 15.

The commission reportedly made the decision without consulting either presidential campaign, and Trump told Fox News after the announcement that he would not take part in the debate.

There was NO heads up, per my sources. The Commission made and announced this decision w/o consultation w/ either campaign, in order to maintain the independence that is the coin of their realm https://t.co/67IWe2s4ra — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) October 8, 2020

The nonpartisan commission cited a need “to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.”

In a Tuesday tweet, Trump said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami, “It will be great!” he tweeted.

Biden, for his part, said he and Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains COVID positive.

Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania that he was “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

The decision comes as Trump continues recovering from his own bout of the highly contagious coronavirus. Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center from Friday through Sunday of last week, and returned to the White House early Monday evening.

More than a dozen White House and Pentagon officials are also infected, forcing even more into quarantine.

Trump seeks to project strength, but his actual condition remains in question

Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday, with staff wearing gowns, gloves, eyewear and protective masks.

On Wednesday night, Vice President Mike Pence and Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris traded barbs through plexiglass shields in the one and only vice presidential debate.

Both candidates were seated just over 12 feet apart, yet another coronavirus safety precaution in an election that has become increasingly dominated by the pandemic.

Pence and Harris face-off in vice presidential debate

The VP debate quickly became a dissection of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Harris labeling it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration.”

Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, acknowledged Wednesday night “our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year,” yet vigorously defended the administration’s overall response to a pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

If Trump-Biden II actually happens, it would not be the first debate in which the candidates are not in the same room. In 1960, the third presidential debate between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy was broadcast with the two candidates on opposite coasts.