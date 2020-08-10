Trump denies wanting face on Mt. Rushmore but calls it ‘a good idea’

As Noem introduced Trump at the Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore, she compared him to Theodore Roosevelt, a leader who “braves the dangers of the arena”; and she echoed the president’s condemnation of nationwide protests that have toppled numerous relics of the Confederacy, saying protesters were seeking to discredit the country’s founders, the Times reported.

In the days before the speech, Trump also signed two executive orders to protect Confederate and colonial statues and to establish a new National Garden of American Heroes.

Noem surprised some of her advisers when she took a late flight back to Washington on Air Force One with Trump after the speech, where she and Trump spoke privately for more than an hour, the Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Times story also pointed to speculation within Republican circles that Trump might be considering Noem as a new running mate, in what would be a surprise shift away from Vice President Mike Pence.

A White House official called the notion that Trump is open to replacing Pence ridiculous, and then pointed out that adding the president’s image to Mount Rushmore would be a federal, not state, decision, the Times reported.