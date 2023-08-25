Black Voices for Trump ex-director Harrison Floyd denied bond in court

By
1 hour ago
A Superior Court judge has denied bond for Harrison Floyd, the only one of the 19 defendants indicted in sweeping election racketeering case still at the Fulton County Jail.

Judge Emily Richardson denied Floyd’s bond during a hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse on Friday afternoon, saying the matter would be handled by Judge Scott McAfee.

The former leader of Black Voices for Trump told Richardson that he had requested a public defender but did not qualify to be represented by one.

“I cannot afford an attorney,” Floyd told Richardson during the hearing.

Floyd said it would cost $40,000 to $100,000 to get an attorney to get an attorney just to take the case and told Richardson he doesn’t have that kind of money.

Richardson said Judge McAfee will go through the process of Floyd representing himself if he can’t hire an attorney.

During the hearing, Richardson was informed about Floyd’s previous arrest in Maryland earlier this year; he is accused of assaulting an FBI agent. Floyd said he does not have a criminal record.

“The issue of bond will not be addressed today; that is going to be addressed by Judge McAfee, who is assigned to your case,” Richardson said.

Floyd is charged with misdemeanor assault in Maryland, not a felony, which he pointed out to the judge.

Richardson said based on the open charge against Floyd, there are grounds for bond to be denied. She said Floyd is at risk of committing additional felonies and flee the jurisdiction.

“I’m going to deny bond but a full consideration of bond will be addressed by Judge McAfee as your case moves forward,” she said.

Floyd noted he voluntarily came to Atlanta to surrender.

“I’m already on federal pre-trial supervision,” Floyd said. “I’ve had no issue with being on pre-trial supervision, there is no way I’m a flight risk, I showed up here before the president was here.”

It’s unclear when Judge McAfee would call a hearing on bond in his case.

Floyd is being charged with violating the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses. Without bond, he will be the only one of his peers to spend real time in the Rice Street facility.

Floyd, a former suburban Atlanta congressional candidate, allegedly put co-defendant Trevian Kutti in touch with Fulton elections worker Ruby Freeman. Kutti and Floyd spoke to Freeman at length, pressuring her to “reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply.” It was not clear how his Fulton case would proceed.

Staff writer Chris Joyner contributed to this report.

