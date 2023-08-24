BreakingNews
Mark Meadows booked into Fulton County Jail

Former Black Voices for Trump director Harrison Floyd booked at Fulton Jail

News
By
28 minutes ago
X

Harrison Floyd, the former director of Black Voices for Trump, has been booked into the the Fulton County Jail.

No bond agreement for Floyd has been filed, according to the court docket. Floyd is being charged with violating the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

All 18 other co-defendants in the 2020 election conspiracy case have been given consent bond orders, including former President Donald Trump. It was not clear how Floyd’s case would proceed Thursday.

Credit: AJC File

Credit: AJC File

Floyd, a former suburban Atlanta congressional candidate, allegedly put co-defendant Trevian Kutti in touch with Fulton elections worker Ruby Freeman. Kutti and Floyd spoke to Freeman at length, pressuring her to “reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply.”

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today4h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
7h ago

Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp went to Milwaukee to call Trump a ‘loser’
7h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Back so soon? The unpredictable return of COVID-19
9h ago
The Latest
Mark Meadows booked into Fulton County Jail
43m ago
Video compilation of the scene outside the Fulton jail ahead of Trump’s surrender.
47m ago
WATCH LIVE: Outside Fulton County Jail ahead of Donald Trump’s surrender
50m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
1h ago
Who is Trump’s new Atlanta lawyer, Steve Sadow?
3h ago
Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top