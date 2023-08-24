Former Black Voices for Trump director Harrison Floyd booked at Fulton Jail

Harrison Floyd, the former director of Black Voices for Trump, has been booked into the the Fulton County Jail.

No bond agreement for Floyd has been filed, according to the court docket. Floyd is being charged with violating the state’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses.

All 18 other co-defendants in the 2020 election conspiracy case have been given consent bond orders, including former President Donald Trump. It was not clear how Floyd’s case would proceed Thursday.

Floyd, a former suburban Atlanta congressional candidate, allegedly put co-defendant Trevian Kutti in touch with Fulton elections worker Ruby Freeman. Kutti and Floyd spoke to Freeman at length, pressuring her to “reveal information under the threat of incarceration if she did not comply.”