Black Voices for Trump director faces federal charges in Maryland too

Harrison Floyd III being held in Fulton County Thursday in RICO case

News
By
1 hour ago
X

The former leader of Black Voices for Trump was in custody at the Rice Street jail in Fulton County Thursday, the only one of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants to remain behind bars after being booked in the election subversion case.

In addition to the racketeering and other charges filed against him in Georgia, Harrison William Prescott Floyd III also faces charges in Maryland in connection with a separate federal probe of Trump. Floyd was charged with simple assault against a federal officer following an alleged dispute in February when two FBI agents attempted to serve Floyd with a grand jury subpoena related to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The charges were first reported by the Washington Post.

Floyd is accused in the Fulton County case of working with Stephen Lee and Trevian Kutti in the alleged harassment of Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman. In addition to racketeering, he is charged with conspiracy to solicit false statements, and influencing a witness.

Floyd is the only defendant so far who has turned himself in to jail in Atlanta without making plans to be released on bond. Floyd’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment and it is unclear whether his the Maryland charge impacted his ability to post a bond in Atlanta.

According to an affidavit filed May 3 in U.S. District Court in Maryland, Floyd reacted angrily when approached by the agents at his apartment building in Rockville, Md., charging and cursing at the agents and bumping into one of the agents hard enough to knock him backwards.

“You haven’t shown me a badge or nothing,” Floyd allegedly shouted at the agents. “I have a (expletive) daughter. Who the (expletive) are you?”

The agent wrote that he showed Floyd his FBI credentials, but Floyd did not look at them. As Floyd turned back into his apartment, one of the agents reportedly tossed the subpoena toward the open door where it got stuck as Floyd closed it.

According to the affidavit, Floyd, a former Marine and martial arts instructor, chased down the agents as they were leaving. The exchange was so heated that one of the agents reportedly pulled back his suit jacket and placed his hand on the butt of his pistol while warning Floyd to back away.

After the agents left, Floyd reportedly called local police to report that “two men in suit jackets aggressively approached him.” According to the affidavit, Floyd told the police in an interaction recorded on body cameras that the agents attempted to serve him with papers.

“I don’t know what that is,” Floyd allegedly told police referring to the subpoena. “I’m not touching it. I’m not picking it up.”

Floyd was arrested on the assault charge three months later on May 15. If convicted, he would face up a year in jail.

According to court records, he was released on a personal recognizance bond that required him to surrender his passport, report regularly to a pretrial services officer, and not to violate any federal, state or local laws while out on bond.

