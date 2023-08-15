Trump assails Fulton DA as he awaits indictment details

By
22 minutes ago
As Fulton County officials prepare to announce an indictment against Donald Trump, the former president’s campaign lashed out at District Attorney Fani Willis and other law enforcement officials who have filed criminal complaints.

In a statement late Monday, Trump’s campaign called Willis a “rabid partisan” and accused her of politicizing the judicial branch to help President Joe Biden. His attacks repeated a pattern of maligning Willis and prosecutors in Miami, New York and Washington who have brought charges against him.

“They could have brought this two and half years ago, yet they chose to do this for election interference reasons in the middle of President Trump’s successful campaign,” he said in a statement.

Trump has long accused Willis of embarking on a “witch hunt” against him for his Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which he pressured the fellow Republican to “find” enough votes to overturn his defeat.

Willis has rejected those claims, saying she’s following the law. In recent days, Willis has shared some of the racist, obscene and threatening messages she and her office have received since opening her investigation.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

