Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday

Musicians, comedians and other notable Americans are posting tributes to former President Jimmy Carter on social media ahead of his 99th birthday this Sunday.

Wearing a blue “99 Jimmy Carter” baseball cap, actor and activist Jane Fonda blew a kiss to America’s longest-living former president in her birthday greeting.

“I love you, Jimmy Carter,” she says in a video the Carter Center posted. “Happy birthday. I remember every moment that we have spent together, the lessons you gave me in fly fishing and in life. You are in my heart. And give my love and a big hug to Rosalynn.”

The Carter Center has asked well-wishers to share their birthday tributes for America’s 39th president, announcing they will be displayed as part of a video mosaic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. To participate, Carter’s fans can visit www.cartercenter.org/JimmyCarter99

The center is also encouraging the Nobel Peace Prize recipient’s fans to use the hashtag #JimmyCarter99 while posting on social media. More than 6,000 people from dozens of countries have participated so far, according to the center.

“I love you. You are a hero. And I am here to celebrate you,” Comedian and actress Chelsea Handler says in her video. “Thank you for everything you have done and all of your humanitarian work and everything you have contributed to make this world a better place.”

Thank you @chelseahandler for the birthday wishes for President Carter! The beautiful backdrop is an added bonus! #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/s41pKSQNJa — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 25, 2023

Fellow comedian Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and his wife, producer Ashley Underwood, are wearing “99 Jimmy Carter” caps in a photo the center posted.

Jeff Daniels, a versatile actor comfortable in both dramas and comedies, performed a guitar tribute for Carter on video, sweetly concluding: “Happy Birthday, Mr. President.”

We’re already seeing so many amazing birthday messages for President Carter! HUGE thank you to Jeff Daniels for this touching musical tribute. Post your own birthday wishes with #JimmyCarter99 or at https://t.co/8vNaTH3L6T to be part of President Carter’s birthday mosaic! pic.twitter.com/xddCLF289B — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 20, 2023

Martin Sheen, famous for his roles in “The West Wing” and “Apocalypse Now,” has also joined in on the act.

“On behalf of myself and my family, we honor you, Mr. President, with deep gratitude,” Sheen says in his birthday tribute, “for inspiring this nation and all of its people to always strive toward that place where the heart is without fear and the head is held high and knowledge is free…”

We’re loving all the heartfelt messages pouring in for President Carter! Thank you so much, Martin Sheen for your incredible birthday wishes. #JimmyCarter99 pic.twitter.com/5ElbBQUff7 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) September 21, 2023

The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta has scheduled a 99th birthday celebration for this Saturday from 12-4 p.m. Admission is 99 cents. Children 16 and under may attend for free.

While performing at Madison Square Garden this month, British songwriter and activist Peter Gabriel led the audience in singing “Happy Birthday” to Carter.

“Thank you,” Gabriel said, “for all your work championing human rights all over the world.”