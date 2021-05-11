Town Center mall robbery suspects took Rolex watches worth $350K, warrant says

An armed robbery and shooting that terrified shoppers at Town Center mall in Cobb County on Thursday resulted in the loss of several custom Rolex timepieces worth about $350,000, according to an arrest warrant obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
New details about the robbery were revealed in the warrant for 24-year-old Marquavis D. Wilson, of Memphis, Tennessee, a suspect who was shot by a security guard during the alleged holdup, the AJC previously reported.
According to the warrant, Wilson and two other masked suspects each pulled out handguns inside A&M Custom Jewelry and pointed them at the employees. As they trained their weapons on at least five employees, a security guard fired at the suspects, hitting and injuring Wilson, the warrant states. Cobb police did not provide details about whether the suspects returned fire or whether the security guard remained in the store.
One of the suspects then fired two guns at a display case, breaking the glass and taking “multiple custom Rolex watches,” the warrant said. During that shooting, one of the employees was hit in the foot and injured. Cobb police believe she was struck by a piece of bullet shrapnel, the AJC reported.
After the suspects fled the scene, Wilson was dropped off at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital to get treatment for his gunshot wound and was arrested there, police said. He is facing seven felony charges, including armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The other two suspects remain at large.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3945.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.