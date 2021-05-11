Town Center mall robbery suspects took Rolex watches worth $350K, warrant says

New details about the robbery were revealed in the warrant for 24-year-old Marquavis D. Wilson, of Memphis, Tennessee, a suspect who was shot by a security guard during the alleged holdup, the AJC previously reported.

According to the warrant, Wilson and two other masked suspects each pulled out handguns inside A&M Custom Jewelry and pointed them at the employees. As they trained their weapons on at least five employees, a security guard fired at the suspects, hitting and injuring Wilson, the warrant states. Cobb police did not provide details about whether the suspects returned fire or whether the security guard remained in the store.