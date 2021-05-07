BREAKING: 1 charged in armed robbery, shooting at Town Center mall

One man has been charged in Thursday’s armed robbery and shooting that prompted the evacuation of Town Center mall, police said Friday.
An exchange of gunfire sent shoppers scrambling for cover about 3:20 p.m. after three masked men tried to rob A&M Custom Jewelry, Cobb County police said.
During the robbery, a 24-year-old suspect was shot in the abdomen by an armed security guard, Cobb police spokeswoman Shenise Barner said. An employee was also injured after being struck in the foot by a “projectile” fired from the suspect’s gun. Police believe the employee may have been hit by shrapnel from a bullet.
The wounded suspect, identified as Marquavis Wilson, fled the scene with two other men but was later dropped off at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and arrested, authorities said. He has been charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
During the robbery, the armed men stole several custom watches from a display cabinet before fleeing the mall. The remaining two suspects are still at large, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call Cobb police at 770-499-3945.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.