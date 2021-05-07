BREAKING: 1 charged in armed robbery, shooting at Town Center mall

An exchange of gunfire sent shoppers scrambling for cover about 3:20 p.m. after three masked men tried to rob A&M Custom Jewelry, Cobb County police said.

During the robbery, a 24-year-old suspect was shot in the abdomen by an armed security guard, Cobb police spokeswoman Shenise Barner said. An employee was also injured after being struck in the foot by a “projectile” fired from the suspect’s gun. Police believe the employee may have been hit by shrapnel from a bullet.